Witherspoon had three solo tackles in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers.

Witherspoon returned from a two-game absence due to a hip injury he sustained in Week 14 against the 49ers. He played 35 defensive snaps Sunday as he ceded time to Mike Jackson, who played all 71 snaps on defense and finished with five total tackles. Witherspoon should see the field more in the Seahawks' regular-season finale against the Cardinals -- barring any setback during practice -- as Seattle still has a chance to make the playoffs.