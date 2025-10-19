Witherspoon (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Witherspoon has been working through a lingering knee injury that has sidelined him for four of the Seahawks' last five games. He ended the week with back-to-back full practices, which indicates that he is leaning more toward the probable side of playing Monday. Witherspoon's return would mean less snaps to go around at cornerback for Nehemiah Pritchett and Derion Kendrick.