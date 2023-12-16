Witherspoon (hip) is questionable to suit up against the Eagles on Monday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Witherspoon was hurt in the first quarter of last week's loss to San Francisco and was unable to return. He didn't practice at all during Week 15 prep, but head coach Pete Carroll indicated Saturday that he is "hoping" the rookie cornerback will be able to play Monday. If Witherspoon can't suit up, Mike Jackson figures to slide into a starting role.