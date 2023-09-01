Coach Pete Carroll suggested Friday that Witherspoon (hamstring) is unlikely to play Week 1 against the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Carroll didn't shut the door on the possibility but did say it's "going to be a race" to have the fifth overall draft pick ready for Week 1. The Seahawks coach previously said Witherspoon will be in the mix for a starting role once he's healthy, though it sounds like that might not happen for a few more weeks, temporarily leaving Tre Brown and Mike Jackson as the top candidates for CB snaps alongside Riq Woolen.