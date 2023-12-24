Witherspoon (hip) is inactive for Sunday's Week 16 clash against Tennessee.

Witherspoon played just seven snaps due to injuring his hip against San Francisco in Week 14, and he's now set to miss his second game since then. The rookie cornerback didn't practice at all this week, so there's uncertainty about whether he'll be able to return for next Sunday's matchup versus Pittsburgh. While Witherspoon has been out, Mike Jackson has been seeing a substantial bump in defensive snaps.