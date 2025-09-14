Witherspoon (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Witherspoon had a slim chance at playing Sunday after being tagged as doubtful due to a knee injury he picked up in the Seahawks' Week 1 loss to the 49ers. The injury prevented him from practicing all week, and the 2023 first-rounder's next opportunity to play will be Week 3 against the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 21. Per Henderson, Shaquill Griffin is the top candidate to start at outside corner opposite Riq Woolen due to Witherspoon's injury.