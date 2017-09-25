Seahawks' Dewey McDonald: ACL concerns for injury
Head coach Pete Carroll said that there are ACL concerns for McDonald's knee injury, Aron Yohannes of the Seahawks' official site reports.
McDonald injured his knee at the very beginning of Sunday's game against the Titans and did not return. If the injury is as serious as Carroll suggests it is, Seattle's linebacker depth will be affected. More updates should be available regarding McDonald's status in the near future.
