McDonald is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Titans and is likely out for the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Seattle expects an MRI on Monday to confirm the injury, and McDonald will then likely be headed for injured reserve. Without McDonald, the Seahawks will lack some key depth at linebacker, which will likely result in the team signing a linebacker to their active roster as a replacement.

