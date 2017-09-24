Seahawks' Dewey McDonald: Sidelined with knee injury
McDonald will not return to Sunday's game against the Titans due to a knee injury, USA Today's Jason Wolf reports.
McDonald's knee injury leaves the Seahawks thin in terms of linebacker depth, though starters K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner and Terence Garvin remain healthy. If McDonald is forced to miss an extended period of time, D.J. Alexander (hamstring) could be in line for additional snaps on defense when healthy.
