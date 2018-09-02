The Seahawks activated Jordan (shin) from the PUP list Saturday.

Jordan opened training camp on the PUP list due to a stress issue in his shin. After ramping up his activity level in late August, optimism arose that he'd be ready for Week 1, and Saturday's move paves the way for an appearance to begin the season. His progress in practice this week will determine whether he's active next Sunday in Denver.

