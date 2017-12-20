Jordan picked up his second sack of the season in Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Rams.

Jordan added seven tackles (two solo) to go along with his second quarterback take down of the season. Most impressively, he did all his damage in just 20 defensive snaps (28.0 percent). He was nursing a neck injury prior to the game, so the Seahawks were likely being cautious with their 27-year-old defensive end in a blowout loss.