Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Aiming for a Week 1 return
Jordan (shin) is reportedly progressing and could be ready to play Week 1, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan's status remains relatively murky in the sense that there's no weighted expectation one way or another as to whether he'll play Week 1. Seattle officials hope he'll be ready and have been quick to point out the progress he has made in the meantime. However, the team won't rush him onto the field before he's 100 percent. A decision on Jordan could be withheld until game-time.
