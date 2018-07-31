Jordan, who began training camp on the PUP list, is dealing with a stress issue in his leg, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Jordan's leg injury is not related to the knee he had surgically repaired this spring, but he's expected to be out awhile according to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. It's unclear if Jordan is in danger of missing the start of the regular season, while the team may elect to bring in another pass-rushing presence during training camp to add depth.