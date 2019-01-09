Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Doesn't live up to expectations
Jordan recorded 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup in 2018.
Jordan sat out for four games this season, and he averaged just 25 defensive snaps in the 12 games -- the most he's suited up for since his 2013 rookie campaign. The Seahawks had three defensive ends log more snaps per game than Jordan, and that will likely be a factor in whether they re-sign him for the 2019 season.
