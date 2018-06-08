Jordan (knee) is expected to be a full participant in training camp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It was previously reported that Jordan was facing a 6-to-8 week recovery timetable from a cleanup procedure on his knee. However, that timetable was from the time of the surgery, which gives Jordan more than enough time to make a full recovery, barring any setbacks, before training camp begins.

