Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Expected back for training camp
Jordan (knee) is expected to be a full participant in training camp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
It was previously reported that Jordan was facing a 6-to-8 week recovery timetable from a cleanup procedure on his knee. However, that timetable was from the time of the surgery, which gives Jordan more than enough time to make a full recovery, barring any setbacks, before training camp begins.
