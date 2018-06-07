Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Facing 6-8 week recovery
Jordan underwent a cleanup knee surgery and faces a 6-to-8 week recovery from the procedure, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Jordan inked a one-year contract with the Seahawks in mid-April, looking to build off a 2017 campaign that saw him rack up four sacks in five games. The 28-year-old doesn't appear as though he will ever live up to his selection third overall by the Dolphins in 2013, but he could be in line to contribute for the Seahawks on a more consistent basis in 2018 if he can stay on the field.
