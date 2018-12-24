Seahawks' Dion Jordan: First full sack of season
Jordan logged five tackles (four solo), one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs.
Jordan posted his first full sack of the season during Sunday's primetime win, and also managed to force a fumble that was recovered by Seattle and lead to a touchdown. The veteran defensive end has battled injuries this season, recording 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks across 12 games, but has been a critical rotational piece of Seattle's run to secure a playoff spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...