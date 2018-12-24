Jordan logged five tackles (four solo), one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs.

Jordan posted his first full sack of the season during Sunday's primetime win, and also managed to force a fumble that was recovered by Seattle and lead to a touchdown. The veteran defensive end has battled injuries this season, recording 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks across 12 games, but has been a critical rotational piece of Seattle's run to secure a playoff spot.