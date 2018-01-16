Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Four sacks in 2017
Jordan had 18 tackles (10 solo), four sacks and a forced fumble in five games for the Seahawks in 2017.
Jordan missed the first nine weeks of the season with a knee injury and missed three additional games with a neck injury. The 27-year-old played well in limited snaps for the Seahawks, and recorded a sack in four of his five games played. Jordan enters 2018 as a restricted free agent and Seattle is likely willing to bring him back given his production, despite the injuries.
