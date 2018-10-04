Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Full participant Wednesday
Jordan (hip) participated fully in Wednesday's practice session, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Jordan was expected to rejoin the team at practice this week and his full session Tuesday suggests he's ready to return in Week 5 after missing Sunday's game against the Cardinals. He should return to a rotational role along the defensive line.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jared Goff is going to keep on rolling, but the outlook isn't so good for Andrew Luck in Week...