Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Game-time decision Sunday
Jordan (neck), who was able to practice on Friday, will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Jordan handled Friday's practice just fine, but is still unsure about whether or not he'll be able to play in Week 14. If Jordan is ultimately able to play, he'll provide depth at defensive end behind starter Michael Bennett.
