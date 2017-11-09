The Seahawks activated Jordan (knee) from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The transaction clears the way for Jordan to play Thursday against the Cardinals in what will mark his first NFL appearance since 2014 after multiple suspensions and knee issues derailed his career. After having practiced the last two weeks, Jordan proved to the Seahawks that he had sufficiently recovered from his latest knee surgery, so he'll likely log a handful of snaps Thursday, with his primary duties likely to come on special teams.