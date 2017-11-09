Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Gets activated Wednesday
The Seahawks activated Jordan (knee) from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The transaction clears the way for Jordan to play Thursday against the Cardinals in what will mark his first NFL appearance since 2014 after multiple suspensions and knee issues derailed his career. After having practiced the last two weeks, Jordan proved to the Seahawks that he had sufficiently recovered from his latest knee surgery, so he'll likely log a handful of snaps Thursday, with his primary duties likely to come on special teams.
More News
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: To be activated this week•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Hopes to return Week 10•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Practices on Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Likely a couple of weeks from returning•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Placed on NFI list•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Has setback with hamstring injury•
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.