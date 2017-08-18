Jordan (knee) had a setback in his recovery with a hamstring injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Jordan landed on the NFI list as he continued to work his way back from knee surgery, but now, it appears he's tweaked his hamstring in the process, and his return will be delayed as a result. It looks like a return from Jordan before the end of the preseason is unlikely, as the team will want to ensure that the defensive end is healthy and ready for the start of the regular season.