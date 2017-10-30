Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Hopes to return Week 10
Jordan (knee) is expected to practice throughout the week, with the hope of a return Week 10 against the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Jordan has been on the Reserve/Non-Football injury list throughout the season. Although he has been practicing, the Seahawks have been taking it slow wit ht the 27-year-old. He figures to help provide depth on the defensive line once his health allows him to return.
