Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Lands on NFI list
Jordan (knee) has been moved from the Active/PUP list to the NFI list, Gregg Bell of the Herald Net reports.
This designation allows him to be exempt from the 90-man roster limit for the time being -- basically allowing Seattle to work with more young talent. Jordan could be activated during preseason at any time, but given that the 2013 first-round draft pick hasn't played a snap since 2014, he's in line to battle for a depth role.
