Play

Jordan (knee) will likely be unable to return from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list when eligible next week.

Jordan is eligible to come off the NFI list next week but will probably need a couple of more weeks in his recovery, according to head coach Pete Carroll. The Seahawks could use the added depth on the defensive line with Cliff Avril (neck) and Quinton Jefferson (hand) looking at prolonged absences, but the 27-year-old likely won't be available until closer to the end of October.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

    Week 6 Streaming Options

    The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...