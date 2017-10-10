Jordan (knee) will likely be unable to return from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list when eligible next week.

Jordan is eligible to come off the NFI list next week but will probably need a couple of more weeks in his recovery, according to head coach Pete Carroll. The Seahawks could use the added depth on the defensive line with Cliff Avril (neck) and Quinton Jefferson (hand) looking at prolonged absences, but the 27-year-old likely won't be available until closer to the end of October.