Jordan (neck) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jordan was limited Wednesday, but it looks like the Seahawks were just being cautious with the 27-year-old, as he is looking to return form a three game absence. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, look for him to return to a rotational role on the defensive line Sunday against the Rams.

