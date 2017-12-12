Seahawks' Dion Jordan: May return to practice Wednesday
Jordan (neck) is expected to practice for the Seahawks on Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and has not seen game action since Week 11. The 27-year-old's status for Week 15 is likely to come down to Thursday and Friday's practice sessions.
