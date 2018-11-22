Jordan (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Jordan sat out last week's win over the Packers due to a knee injury, and does not appears to be nearing a return to full health yet. It remains to be seen whether the veteran defensive end will suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers. If Jordan is unable to go Week 12, Branden Jackson will once again receive an uptick in defensive snaps.

