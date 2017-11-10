Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Notches sack Thursday
Jordan had one solo tackle and one sack against the Cardinals on Thursday.
Jordan played 33 defensive snaps in his Seahawks debut, and he proved he can be an efficient option when Michael Bennett and Frank Clark need a break. However, it'll be difficult to start him in most fantasy formats, as he is still slated for a low snap count.
