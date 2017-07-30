Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Placed on PUP list to start camp
Jordan (knee) has been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.
Jordan underwent a clean-up surgery on his knee back in June to remove some loose bodies and he's still going through the rehabilitation process, so he'll be unavailable for the start of camp. He's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return, but Jordan should be able to be activated at any point during camp. He'll be battling for a reserve role during the upcoming campaign in what would be his first game action since the 2014 season.
