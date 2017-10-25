Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Practices on Wednesday
Jordan (knee) practiced Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Jordan has been on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list since before the regular season began. Although he's practicing, he hasn't been officially lifted from the list and will likely need a few more full practices before that happens.
