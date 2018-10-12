Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Questionable for Sunday
Jordan has a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Oakland, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan was absent from the injury report until Friday, when he was listed as a non-participant. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but he could very well be a game-time decision given how late in the week the injury surfaced.
