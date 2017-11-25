Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Questionable for Week 12
Jordan (neck) is officially questionable for Sunday's tilt versus the 49ers, AP Sports Writer Tim Booth reports.
Jordan, who made his season debut in Week 10, presumably injured his neck in last week's loss to the Falcons. His final status is not expected to be confirmed until closer to kickoff Sunday, but Marcus Smith and Branden Jackson would presumably see increased snaps providing depth at defensive end should he ultimately sit out.
