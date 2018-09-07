Jordan (shin) will play Sunday's season opener against the Broncos, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Jordan played in five games for the Seahawks last season, notching 18 tackles and four sacks. He'll rotate with Frank Clark at right defensive end. Since both are strong pass rushers, it's tough to project how many defensive snaps Jordan will record. The Seahawks will lean on a tough defensive front to aid their young secondary.

