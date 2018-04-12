Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Signs tender with Seattle
Jordan signed a one-year, $2 million restricted free agent tender with the Seahawks on Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports.
Jordan's tender was worth a first-round pick, meaning that any team that signed him would have had to give one up in order to pry him away from Seattle. The former third overall selection recorded 18 tackles, including four sacks, in just five games with the Seahawks in 2017. He'll look to get his career back on track after being forced to sit out the 2015 and 2016 campaigns. He hasn't played a full season since his rookie year in 2013, but if he manages to stay on the field, he could start to flash the talent that made him such a high draft pick years ago.
More News
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Tendered by Seahawks•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Four sacks in 2017•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Active in limited worklaod•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: May return to practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Will watch from sidelines Sunday•
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...