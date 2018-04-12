Jordan signed a one-year, $2 million restricted free agent tender with the Seahawks on Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports.

Jordan's tender was worth a first-round pick, meaning that any team that signed him would have had to give one up in order to pry him away from Seattle. The former third overall selection recorded 18 tackles, including four sacks, in just five games with the Seahawks in 2017. He'll look to get his career back on track after being forced to sit out the 2015 and 2016 campaigns. He hasn't played a full season since his rookie year in 2013, but if he manages to stay on the field, he could start to flash the talent that made him such a high draft pick years ago.