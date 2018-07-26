Jordan will begin training camp on the PUP list due to an undisclosed injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Jordan appeared in five games for the Seahawks last year, his first since 2014, and recorded 18 tackles, including four sacks. He's looking to have a longer run of action in 2018, but he could reportedly miss a couple weeks with his injury. The team hasn't expressed concern about Jordan's ability to play come time for the regular season, but weeks of missed camp could set him back. Look for Rasheem Green and Branden Jackson to get some extra reps while Jordan is sidelined.