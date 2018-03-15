Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Tendered by Seahawks
Jordan, a restricted free agent, received an original-round contract tender from the Seahawks on Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.
Another team can still sign Jordan to an offer sheet -- but they'd also have to fork over a first-round pick if Seattle didn't match the contract. Thus, it's extremely likely Jordan remains in Seattle for the 2018 campaign.
