Coach Pete Carroll said Jordan (knee) is "ready" to play and will be activated to the Seahawks' 53-man roster this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Jordan's likely return comes at a good time for the Seahawks with defensive end Marcus Smith dealing with a concussion he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Redskins. While Jordan will likely be eased back into the defensive line rotation, he should be able to provide some high quality depth for the time being.