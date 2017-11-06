Seahawks' Dion Jordan: To be activated this week
Coach Pete Carroll said Jordan (knee) is "ready" to play and will be activated to the Seahawks' 53-man roster this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Jordan's likely return comes at a good time for the Seahawks with defensive end Marcus Smith dealing with a concussion he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Redskins. While Jordan will likely be eased back into the defensive line rotation, he should be able to provide some high quality depth for the time being.
More News
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Hopes to return Week 10•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Practices on Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Likely a couple of weeks from returning•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Placed on NFI list•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Has setback with hamstring injury•
-
Seahawks' Dion Jordan: Lands on NFI list•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...