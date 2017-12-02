Jordan (neck) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The doubtful designation puts Jordan on course to miss his second consecutive contest due to the neck stinger. He'll attempt to get back on the practice field next week with the hope of making an impact for the Seahawks' defensive-line rotation over the final quarter of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories