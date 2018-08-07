Jordan's (shin) status for Week 1 against the Colts is unclear at this point, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Jordan continues to recover from a stress injury in his leg that led to his placement on the preseason PUP list in late July. It appears he's still a ways away from retaking the field for the Seahawks, Seattle has looked into adding a veteran as an insurance policy, but Carroll noted that Jordan should be ready for Week 1 if he can avoid setbacks during his recovery.