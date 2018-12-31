Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Jordan (knee) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Cowboys, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Jordan continues to manage a significant knee injury. The veteran defensive end sat out last week's win over the Cardinals in an attempt to get healthy for the NFC wild-card round, but his availability for Saturday's upcoming contest remains murky at best. If Jordan were unable to suit up, Branden Jackson would once again see a slight uptick in snaps.