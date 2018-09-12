Coach Pete Carroll said Jordan will play more than 15 snaps against the Bears on Monday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Carroll justified his limited Week 1 work by saying it was only Jordan's sixth game in over three years, and the team needs him to stay healthy for the pass rush. However, he'll likely still play second fiddle to Frank Clark (elbow), who is listed as the starter on the depth chart.

