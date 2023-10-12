Metcalf (ribs) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

On the heels of the Seahawks' Week 5 bye, Metcalf now hasn't logged any on-field work due to the rib injury that he sustained Week 2. He's been able to play through the pain in the interim and even told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com on Wednesday that "it hasn't been" tough to do so, as evidenced by his 18-268-2 line on 23 targets through four games. Still, Metcalf has just one more chance to mix into drills before the team potentially hands him a designation for Sunday's contest in Cincinnati.