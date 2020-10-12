Metcalf had six receptions (11 targets) for 93 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-26 win over Minnesota.

Metcalf and Russell Wilson teamed up to pick on the Vikings' inexperienced corners for two trips to the end zone, including the game-winning score that sealed a last-second victory to keep Seattle undefeated through five contests. The 22-year-old is proving the draft-day doubters wrong by developing into one of the league's top receivers in just his second year as a pro. Metcalf will carry remarkably-consistent game averages of 4.2 receptions, 99.2 receiving yards and a touchdown per game into Seattle's bye week before taking on the Cardinals in Week 7.