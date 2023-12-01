Metcalf brought in six of eight targets for 134 yards and three touchdowns in the Seahawks' 41-35 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Metcalf paced the Seahawks in receiving yards on the night with the help of a 73-yard touchdown grab just past the midway point of the first quarter that served as the first of his three scores on the night. The talented wideout would strike again from one and three yards away in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, allowing him to double up his season touchdown tally in a little over three quarters. Metcalf's yardage total also served as a season high, and Thursday marked his first regular-season game with multiple end-zone visits through the air since Week 8 of the 2021 campaign. Metcalf now has at least 94 receiving yards in three of the last four games heading into a tough Week 14 road matchup against the 49ers on Dec. 10.