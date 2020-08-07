Metcalf spent a lot of time working out with Russell Wilson during the offseason, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Metcalf spent his offseason in good company, also working with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and new teammate Greg Olsen. The second-year pro expects to take a big step forward, following a rookie campaign where he put up a 58-900-7 receiving line in the regular season and an 11-219-1 line in two playoff games. His 7.0 percent drop rate was 17th worst among qualified wide receivers, and Metcalf pointed to the drops as a clear area for improvement in 2020. He and Tyler Lockett could essentially operate as co-No. 1s this season, accounting for a large chunk of the receiving production in a Seattle offense that typically stays committed to the run.