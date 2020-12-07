Metcalf recorded five receptions on eight targets for 80 yards in Week 13 against the Seahawks.

Metcalf led the team in receiving yards, though he was unable to replicate his massive Week 12 performance in a tough matchup against James Bradberry. Even so, he supplied some of the Seahawks' most explosive offensive gains, including receptions of 21, 18 and 15 yards. He also delivered his obligatory highlight reel play of the game when he stiff-armed Bradberry to the turf for a 14-yard gain midway through the third quarter. Metcalf could be in line for a huge Week 14 performance against the hapless Jets.