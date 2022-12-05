Metcalf caught all eight of his targets for 127 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Rams.

He fell one catch and one yard short of Tyler Lockett for the team leads in those categories, but Metcalf made his mark by hauling in an eight-yard strike from Geno Smith with only 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Seattle the victory. It was Metcalf's second 100-yard performance of the season, and he's posted a 25-288-1 line on 32 targets over the last three games heading into a Week 14 clash with the Panthers.