Metcalf caught all seven of his targets for 36 yards and lost a fumble in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

One play after showing off his hands and strength to pluck the ball out of the air for a 15-yard gain on 3rd-and-10, Metcalf got greedy on a short pass and had the ball punched out as he was fighting for extra yardage. That fumble was sandwiched between a pair of Broncos fumbles inside Seattle's five-yard line, so Metcalf's miscue didn't wind up costing his team. Big downfield plays could be rare for Metcalf in a conservative Seattle offense helmed by Geno Smith, but the athletic wide receiver was the top option in the passing game, as no teammate saw more than four targets. Metcalf and the Seahawks will face the 49ers in Week 2.