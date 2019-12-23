Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Catchless against Arizona

Metcalf couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals.

Metcalf was the Seahawks' top receiver during Tyler Lockett's slump, but both produced duds against Arizona's last-ranked pass defense, as Lockett caught just one pass for 12 yards. The Cardinals also held Metcalf to one reception for six yards in Week 4, so they clearly have the formula for shutting down the athletic 22-year-old receiver. The rookie second-rounder will look to right the ship in the season finale against San Francisco. and the Seahawks may be forced to throw more with running backs Chris Carson (hip), C.J. Prosise (arm) and Rashaad Penny (knee) all out for the season.